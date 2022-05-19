Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Military expert and former Russian colonel Mikhail Khodarenok suddenly changed his mind on the development of the Ukraine war. © Twitter/Screenshot/@francis_scarr

In the midst of the Ukraine war, a military expert painted a bleak picture for Russia on state television. Now he seems to have changed his mind out of nowhere.

Munich – In the Ukraine conflict, troops of the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin are trying to advance with all their might, especially in the east – but in many places the Ukrainian resistance is successful. This map shows where the Ukraine war is raging. Despite the difficult situation for Russia’s invading army, however, almost exclusively positive portrayals of the situation can be heard on Russian television. After all, criticism is not welcomed – opponents of the war were threatened with 15 years in prison.

Surprisingly, a Russian ex-colonel and military expert has now broken this taboo with extremely grim statements and warnings. And not in a private, but in the state broadcaster Rossija-1. Just two days later, he seems to have completely changed his mind – out of nowhere.

Ukraine war: Colonel with 180 degree turn – now he sees “unpleasant surprise” for Ukraine

Ex-Colonel and military expert Mikhail Khodarenok had on Monday (May 16) chose serious words in the “60 Minutes” program on Putin’s propaganda TV and warned Russia of far worse developments in the Ukraine war. On Wednesday (May 18) On the other hand, he suddenly praised Russia’s military superiority and reprimanded Ukraine for “excesses”. His 180-degree turn amazed some observers. BBC monitoring journalist Francis Scarr, who specializes in monitoring Russian state media, tweeted a video of Khodarenok’s new appearance on state television.

The expert, according to Scarr, commented on the M777 howitzers that the US has provided to Ukraine. In the near future, Russian artillery and air strikes would attack these howitzers as “high priority targets,” Khodarenok pointed out. In the background, a video from the Russian Ministry of Defense showed a hit against the howitzers. “They will be searched for, found and destroyed,” the ex-colonel explained, adding: “Soon only memories of these howitzers will remain.”

According to its own statements, the Ukraine had achieved great success with counter-offensives, particularly in the north-east of its own country, and even advanced as far as the Russian border. Khodarenok, who had previously praised the Ukrainians’ willingness to fight, suddenly had a new opinion on this as well.

According to the expert, the island of snakes has shown that the “alleged” successes are not true. Ukraine also caused considerable damage to Russian troops there with a drone from Turkey. According to the Russian military expert, Russia has sovereignty in the Black Sea, which is why Ukrainian claims about a counter-offensive are “great exaggerations”. In addition, Khodarenok warned Ukraine of an “unpleasant surprise” if the Russian goals were implemented.

Ukraine war: He had previously praised the Ukrainian fighting spirit – ex-colonel possibly deliberately changed his mind?

The ex-Russian colonel’s latest words fit perfectly into a series of pro-Kremlin assessments in Russian media. The Russian leadership, however, may not have liked Khodarenok’s previous assessment: Khodarenok had denied reports of declining morale among the Ukrainian troops, referred to the effect of western arms deliveries and called for the reality to be recognized. He also drew attention to Ukraine’s fighting spirit and Russia’s international isolation, taking the opportunity to criticize “political experts” in Russia.

Was the ex-colonel and military expert deliberately changed after dissatisfaction with his statements in Kremlin circles? BBC journalist Scarr, who published the video with subtitles, thinks it’s possible. “Looks like someone spoke to him a bit,” the British journalist wrote on Twitter. (bb)