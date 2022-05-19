The monkey pox follow spreading across the worldItaly and Sweden are the latest countries to have reported cases in Europe, according to the World Health Organization.

These cases are added to those detected in Great Britain, Spain, Portugal and the United States. The WHO has reported that contact tracing has begun in light of the wave of new cases.

One infected person was reported in Stockholm, Sweden, and is not seriously ill and receiving treatment, Klara Sonden, a health expert in Sweden, said in a statement. She stated that it is also not known where she contracted the disease, but an investigation is ongoing.

The Italian case is in the Lazio region and has been confirmed by the Italian National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

For its part, four African countries also report cases of monkeypox; Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria.

Monkeypox was discovered for the first time in the year 1970. The WHO recommends that if monkeypox infection is suspected in a patient, he should be treated as an ally to avoid further contagion, since this disease spreads through drops of saliva or other body fluids.

The virus usually causes symptoms similar to those of smallpox, but milder. Cases can also be serious. Smallpox is considered eradicated worldwide since 1980 after a major vaccination campaign.

Incubation is usually 6 to 13 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days. This disease has no specific treatment and the symptoms usually disappear or are reduced within 14 or 21 days.

Symptoms of this disease are often similar to those of smallpox, including fever, headache, muscle aches, and back pain. Symptoms are usually milder than those of smallpox.