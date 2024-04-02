Shoigu announced the appointment of Admiral Moiseev as Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy

Admiral Alexander Moiseev has been appointed the new Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu during a conference call with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces, reported in Telegram– department channel.

During the meeting, the minister informed the participants of the decree of President Vladimir Putin, according to which Vice Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov took Moiseev’s place as commander of the Northern Fleet. Shoigu also announced that Vice Admiral Sergei Pinchuk had been appointed commander of the Black Sea Fleet.

The Minister of Defense congratulated senior officers on their new posts and emphasized that they understand the responsibility entrusted to them. “I hope that you will cope with the tasks that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and, of course, the country have set for you,” Shoigu said, addressing Moiseev, Kabantsov and Pinchuk.

On March 19, Moiseev was presented as the acting commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy at a ceremony marking Submariner Day in Kronstadt. The decree on his appointment was not published publicly.

On March 22, it became known that the former commander-in-chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov, is considered as the most likely candidate for the post of head of the Kuznetsov Naval Academy in St. Petersburg.