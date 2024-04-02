This year Ombra Racing celebrates an important milestone: 30 years of activity on the track. It was in fact 1994 when in Chignolo d'Isola, in the province of Bergamo, Gianfranco Colleoni and Matteo Quadri began their adventure in motorsport, then as now with commitment and passion.

Precisely to celebrate the 30th anniversary, the cars of the team managed by Davide Mazzoleni in the role of team manager will be on the track with a new look, a livery characterized by the 30th anniversary logo (in the image visible on the driver's side roof).

In reality, the 2024 season began already in January with participation in the four dates of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe, with a view to preparing for the three Porsche single-brand championships which will see the 911 GT3 Cup by Ombra Racing competing.

The stage of excellence will be the Porsche Supercup where for the second consecutive year three cars will be fielded, but confirmations also arrive for the national series with the commitment in the Carrera Cup Italia and the collaboration with DCV Racing for the Porsche Sports Cup Suisse series.

“Thirty seasons of racing – declared Mazzoleni – they are an achievement that makes us proud and motivates us to continue our journey as best we can, growing day after day. In more recent years, the Porsche Carrera Cup has represented an ideal platform for building the present and planning the future and we have worked to confirm ourselves at the top in all programs. We will shortly be announcing our drivers for the 2024 season, we can't wait to get back on track once again!”

Furthermore, with its Historic division, Ombra Racing will once again be at the start of the Peter Auto championship which visits the most beautiful European circuits, with prototype GT and Sports cars from the '60s and '70s.