Retail prices for footwear in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by an average of 13% compared to the same period in 2022, according to a market review prepared by the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT) together with the National Scientific Center for Competence in the Field of Combating Illicit Trafficking industrial products). Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

As noted, this was due to the effect of the “high base” last year, when products rose in price.

