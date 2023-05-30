US President Biden expressed confidence in the adoption of an agreement on public debt by Congress

US President Joe Biden said he was confident that Congress would pass an agreement on the national debt by June 5. About it informs NBC news.

“You know, I never say I’m sure what the congress is going to do, but this time I’m very pleased. <…> I talked to a whole bunch of people. I am sure that we will get votes in both chambers, ”said the head of the White House.

According to the politician, there is no reason why the bill should not be passed before June 5.

In early May, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Congress Kevin McCarthy said that the American leader is not making efforts to resolve the situation around the public debt. He noted that the inaction of the head of the White House could lead the country to the first default in history. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke about the possible exhaustion of emergency measures due to reaching the public debt limit on June 5.