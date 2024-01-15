The Italian-Argentine Diego Armando Maradona Junior, son of the mythical Maradona, He assured a few days ago that They “killed” his father because “they abandoned him to his fate when something could be done” and he revealed that he has “an idea” of who the culprit could have been.

It may be of interest to you: América de Cali wants to put together a tremendous team of stars: Rodallega and Vidal together?

“There is an open investigation. We – his children – have a lot of faith in Argentine justice. I am convinced that this should not have ended like this. They killed my father. It is not my job to say who did it, I have my own idea, but I can't say it. They abandoned him to his fate when something could have been done,” he declared on the program Verrisimo from Mediaset Italy.

“I made a promise: until the last day of my life I will fight for justice,” he added. The son of the historic footballer, who was born in Naples (1986) fruit of an extramarital relationship 'Diego' with Cristiana Sinagra, He explained how he experienced the death of his father.

Read here: Team president and players violently attack a referee with fists and kicks

“The feeling of emptiness will never go away. But the love that everyone shows him eases the pain, at least in part,” he explained. “I try to see things from the positive side. I fought for a long time with my mother and the whole family for the recognition of paternity, and in the end I had the privilege of being close to him and having a normal relationship between father and son. “They were four very nice years,” he commented.

Diego Maradona in Mexico 86.

Furthermore, he acknowledged that his biggest regret was that Maradona could not meet his daughter and revealed that he continues to feel “a lot of pain”: “I have not fully accepted his death. I don't think I'll ever accept it. “It wasn't the right time.”

You can also read: Alianza Petrolera would change headquarters and the fans protested, video

“At the time when I was sick, I was hospitalized for covid and I couldn't go to Argentina. I received a message from a Spanish friend, but I had no idea about anything. I turned on the television and saw that everyone was talking about his death. Then my wife confirmed the news to me,” she said.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO