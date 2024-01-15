The US Army stated that this Sunday it shot down a missile fired at one of its ships war from an area of ​​Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebels, in one of the latest attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

“An anti-ship missile” was fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen “against the USS Labook (DDG 58), which was operating in the southern Red Sea,” reported the country's military command in the Middle East (Centcom).

The US shot down the missile with a fighter jet and no injuries or damage were reported, according to Centcom.

The attack appears to be the first against a US destroyeramid a growing number of attacks or attempted missile and drone attacks by the Houthis, against what they consider vessels linked to Israel in the key Red Sea trade route.

The Houthis have said they are acting in solidarity with Gazawhere Hamas militants have been fighting Israel for more than three months.

Earlier, the United States denied reports from Yemeni rebels that it launched new attacks on Sunday against rebel targets in Yemen.

Houthi media They said American and British strikes had hit rebel-held Al Hodeidahbut a US defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “There has been no US or coalition attack today.”

American and British forces They claimed on Friday that they had hit dozens of rebel targets across Yemen, raising fears that Israel's war against Palestinian Hamas militants could engulf the region.

Late on Friday, The US military reported that it had carried out a “follow-up” attack against a Houthi radarafter an initial bombardment early Friday against rebel military installations.

About 12% of global trade normally passes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the entrance to the Red Sea between southwestern Yemen and Djibouti, but rebel attacks have disrupted trade flows.

Washington announced a maritime security initiative, Operation Prosperity Guardian, last month., to protect maritime traffic in the area. But the Houthis have kept up attacks despite several warnings.

