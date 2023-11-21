The president of the Electoral Court of Uruguay, José Arocena, died this Tuesday in Montevideo during a work session with the ministers of said organization.

As reported by the local press and confirmed by the Efe Agency with sources from the Electoral Court, He suffered cardiac arrest while working and the doctors who arrived to treat him were unable to revive him.

Doctor in Sociology from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales in France and graduated in Philosophy from the University of Salvador in Argentina, Arocena assumed the presidency of the organization in 2014.

He was also dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the Catholic University of Uruguay in the period 1995-1996. and dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Communication of the Catholic University between 1996 and 1998.

On the other hand, he was director of the Institute of Regional and Local Development Studies of the Catholic University of Uruguay in the periods 2004-2006 and 2009-2012.

José Garchitorema, one of the ministers of the Court, indicated on his account on the social network responsibility and equanimity. It was a pleasure to share these years of work with him.”

EFE