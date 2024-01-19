The apparent calm of Migrant shelter on Randall's Island was disrupted by violence Thursday, when a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the neck. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is conducting an investigation to clarify the details of this incident at the shelter, which has raised concerns and questions about the safety of asylum seekers.

According to information provided by police, the victim was stabbed during a massive fight that broke out inside the shelter. Eighteen people were arrested in connection with the brawl, but charges are still pending confirmation.. This is not the first episode of violence at the shelter, as less than two weeks earlier, another 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in similar circumstances, resulting in the arrest of a 26-year-old man.

Randall's Island Shelter, which houses almost 3,000 single adult migrants, was completely funded by the State of New York. It began operations in August 2023 in response to the growing immigration crisis in New York City. However, the recurrence of violent incidents has raised serious questions about the security and management of the shelter.

Witnesses to the event shared videos captured with NBCNewsshowing the chaotic scene with police officers surrounding several individuals, including the stabbed man, handcuffing them. In one of the videos, a desperate man can be heard trying to reach his 24-year-old brother, who had just been stabbed and was being taken away in an ambulance.

Safety Challenges at Randall's Island Shelter: Incidence of Violence

A witness claimed the chaos began after two men got into an argument and a security guard asked them to leave the shelter.. The situation escalated quickly, involving more people and culminating in the stabbing. Although police did not confirm the involvement of a security guard, they did state that the victim was stabbed in the neck.

Police sources indicated that “multiple” knives were recovered from the area, pointing out the seriousness and danger of the situation. These events raise questions about the shelter's internal security and whether adequate measures are being taken to prevent violence among asylum seekers.

The violence at the shelter comes amid ongoing tensions at the border and growing pressure on asylum centers across the United States. After the previous incident, on January 6, A reinforcement of the center's security was announced to guarantee the safety of residents. However, the repetition of violent incidents raises questions about the effectiveness of these measures and whether a more comprehensive review of policies and procedures at the Randall's Island shelter is needed.