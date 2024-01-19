Military exercises | Swedish media: NATO's major military exercise also simulates a Russian attack on Finland

In the operation, thousands of US soldiers will be transferred to Finland via Sweden, SVT reported.

Swedish public broadcasting company according to SVT NATO's giant war exercise also simulates a Russian attack on Finland, as a result of which thousands of US soldiers arrive in Finland.

According to SVT, the Immediate Response exercise concerning the Nordic countries is scheduled to take place in March or April.

In the exercise in question, Russia has attacked Finland and NATO has implemented Article 5 of the alliance's common defense. In connection with this exercise, thousands of US soldiers will move from Norway to Finland via Sweden, SVT reported.

“In the scenario [harjoitellaan] in the event of an escalation leading to direct combat action [Pohjoismaissa]”, said the operations manager of the Swedish Defense Forces Carl-Johan Edström According to SVT, on Friday.

“This is a scenario we have to be able to handle. [Kyseessä] it's the first time we get to train on a slightly larger scale, and it's very good that we can participate in the joint defense,” said Edström.

Military alliance NATO announced on Thursday that next week it will begin its largest military exercise since the Cold War. The purpose is to test the operational capability of the allies in the event of, for example, a conflict with Russia.

90,000 soldiers and units from all 31 NATO member countries, including Finland, will participate in the exercise. Sweden is also included, although its NATO membership is still awaiting ratification in Turkey and Hungary.

The Steadfast Defender 2024 giant exercise is scheduled to last until the end of May. The large-scale exercise, consisting of smaller individual exercises, stretches across the territories of the member countries, from North America to the borders of Russia. 50 naval vessels, 80 aircraft and more than 1,100 combat vehicles will participate in the exercise.

SVT's news was reported first in Finland Over.