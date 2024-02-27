Two candidates for mayor of the municipality of Maravatío, in the Mexican state of Michoacán (west), were murdered on Monday in different incidents, the regional prosecutor's office reported this Tuesday.

The first victim was Miguel Ángel Reyes Zavala, a doctor who aspired to obtain the candidacy of the Morena party – of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador – for the mayor of the municipality.and that he was attacked by gunfire on Monday afternoon while he was aboard his vehicle, military and police sources indicated.

The attack occurred when he was “parked in the back of the San Rafael clinic, where he worked,” located in the Rancho La Huerta subdivision, in the center of Maravatío, the Michoacán prosecutor's office reported in a statement on Monday night.

Zavala “presented wounds caused by a gunshot”the agency noted.

The attack was carried out by two hitmen who got out of a white car, approached the politician and shot him at point-blank range, and then fled in the same vehicle, according to testimonies collected by investigating police.

Hours later, the body of Armando Pérez Luna, aspiring to be the standard bearer of the opposition National Action Party (PAN) for the same positionwas found inside a car with “wounds caused by a gunshot,” the prosecutor's office detailed in a brief statement this Tuesday.

The PAN reacted to “the cowardly murders” of politicians in a statement and recalled that “it warned months ago about the need to install a security table” in the face of violence in that region.

Electoral violence

The wave of violence linked to organized crime that is shaking Mexico also affects politicians, especially those who hold or aspire to obtain municipal and state positions.

The reasons range from attempts by criminal groups to subjugate the candidates to their authority and interests to bloody disputes between local power groups..

In Mexico, 33 people have been murdered in episodes of electoral violence between June 4 and February 7, 16 of whom were candidates for candidacy, according to a study by Laboratorio Electoral, a private analysis and research firm.

In an armed attack they end the life of Morena's candidate in Michoacán. Photo: El Universal (Mexico) / GDA

Murders due to electoral violence have been recorded in 13 of the 32 Mexican states, Guerrero (south) being the entity with the highest incidence, with 8 homicides, followed by Veracruz (east) and Michoacán, both with five crimes, the report indicates.

According to official figures, Mexico has recorded more than 420,000 murders, most attributed to criminal organizations, since the launch of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in December 2006.

AFP