Spike Chunsoft has revealed the release date for the first DLC of Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island. The additional content will be available starting from next September 10thand it will be possible to purchase it through the Plus Pack from €14.99. The package will also include a second DLC that will be available starting from next October 31st.

Each DLC pack will include a new playable character and five new levels. With the first DLC it will be possible to use Koppathe ferret that accompanies Shiren in her adventures, while with the second one we will unlock Asukalong-time friend of the protagonist.

But that’s not all. Starting today, in fact, it is available a new free update for the title that will introduce several new features, including:

GoGoDungeon – a short dungeon consisting of five floors in which the enemies will become progressively more powerful.

– a short dungeon consisting of five floors in which the enemies will become progressively more powerful. Wanderers’ Highway – a dungeon where we will more easily meet Companions and Roamers.

– a dungeon where we will more easily meet Companions and Roamers. Quietude of Serpentcoil Island – a high difficulty dungeon inspired by the heart of Serpentcoil Island.

– a high difficulty dungeon inspired by the heart of Serpentcoil Island. Gear Rock – wall thanks to which we can display the weapons and shields obtained during our game.

We leave you now with a new image gallery dedicated to the game.

