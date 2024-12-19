The Queen of the Netherlands teaches us to practice the circular economy with style, the president of the Community of Madrid dresses in the color of her flag and the actress shows the timeless beauty of Sybilla’s designs
Red is passion, energy, danger and urgency, according to the color expert psychologist Lara Ferreirowho spoke a few days ago in this headline about the close relationship between the clothes we wear and the emotional state of the moment. I don’t know if Máxima al…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#reds #Marisa #Paredes #dress #Isabel #Díaz #Ayusos #designs #Máximas #latest
Leave a Reply