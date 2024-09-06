The great stories for the Mexican Delegation in these Paris 2024 Paralympic Games They continue to appear, now with the help of Amalia Perez who has added the 14th medal for Mexico by winning bronze in Powerlifting, which also earned her 7th medal at the Paralympic Games.

The Mexican jumped into the event looking to make history and achieved it with a lift of 130 kilograms, with this she secured her third place and a bronze medal. The silver went to the Chinese Cui Jianjin who lifted 140 kilograms, while the gold went to the Nigerian, Onyinyechi Mark who kept it when he reached the 150kg mark.

Amalia Pérez did the lift that gave her the medal on her second try, she kept up the lift until the end and it was enough to get on the podium. wrote his name in gold letters at the Paralympic Games, as for the 7th consecutive time he won a medal at these events.

From Sydney 2000 to Paris 2024, Amalia Pérez has participated in 7 Paralympic Games, where she also has 4 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 1 bronze medal.The Mexican para athlete is a powerlifting legend. From Beijing 2008 to Tokyo 2020, the Mexican had taken home gold, her best streak in these events.

With this medal, the Mexican Delegation has won its 14th medal in Paris 2024, 3 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze. Mexico is currently ranked 27th in the Medal Table. The activities of these Games will end this Sunday, September 8, and there may still be more medals for the Mexican team.