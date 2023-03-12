Sheyla Rojas called on the authorities to take immediate action in the north of the country, which has been hit by the fury of Cyclone Yaku. According to reports coming from Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad and Tumbes, cities and towns have been affected by river overflows and heavy rains. The passage of this anomalous phenomenon is leaving thousands of victims in the region and many inhabitants have lost their homes.

What happened to the family of Sheyla Rojas?

Sheyla Rojas’s family has been affected by this phenomenon, according to the Instarándula portal. Samuel Suárez shared images of a user who sent him by message. It can be seen that the water entered the house where the parents of the former reality girl live. They are removing it with brooms.

“According to a neighbor of Sheyla Rojas’s family in Chiclayo, her home would also be affected,” the Instagram description reads. “Sheyla’s house in Chiclayo. All the water is getting into her garage,” the user says to the communicator.

Sheyla Rojas’s response

The model was no stranger to the fact and in her Instagram story she left a message of concern about the damage caused by these floods. Just like her parents, hundreds of people in the region have the same reality.

“There are many families who are suffering the havoc… I hope help arrives soon,” the former member of “This is war” put in her stories. She also shared a video of how the rains collapse the houses and break the tracks.

He Government declared in this emergency the north of the country, from Tumbes to Lima due to the impact of the rains that hit the coast. According to Senamhi, the rains will increase in the capital and many streams are on alert.