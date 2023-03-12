The 21-year-old from San Candido is the first Italian to win a match in the men’s singles draw

Good first for Jannik Sinner who, despite a slow start against the veteran Richard Gasquet, manages to reverse the negative trend of the last few days for Italian tennis at Indian Wells. In fact, the South Tyrolean is the first blue to pass the debut in the main draw of the Californian Masters 1000, thanks to the victory gained against the Frenchman with a score of 6-3 7-6(2), at the end of an hour and 34 minutes of play. “I’m happy to be back on the pitch,” Sinner said after the match. “I was a bit tense at the beginning then I relaxed, it was important to start well in the tournament. I played particularly well in the tie-break and I’m satisfied with how I served. The conditions here are complicated, the ball jumps and there’s wind, you have to find the right balance”, continued Sinner who took to the field today with tape applied to his left knee. “We’re working hard on my body, sometimes it happens that I feel a little too much in some part of my body but I know my limits. I’m fine and I’m satisfied but I know we’ll have to keep working.” In the next round for the 21-year-old from San Candido it could be a derby with Lorenzo Musetti, who in the third match at Stadium 5 will be engaged with the other French tennis veteran Adrian Mannarino (#68 Atp). See also Serena .. tears to the tunes of "Simply the Best"!

Uphill start — It’s not the best start for Sinner who needs time to get familiar with the pitch, conditions and opponent. In fact, the South Tyrolean appears to be in difficulty in serving and in the opening game, after having been in the lead 30-0, between a double fault and one error too many, he is forced to defend himself against a poisonous break point. Gasquet takes advantage of a wide forehand from the Italian to make it 1-0, and at the change of sides he quickly solidifies the advantage obtained. In the third game Jannik still seems to have some small service problems (1 out of 7 points won with the second) but two aces arrive on time on 30-40 to save him from 0-3. Entering the game and finding the right rhythm, the world No. 13 thus kicks off his comeback and restored the balance thanks to the 2-2 break, making another 3 games in a row his own, climbing up to 5-2. The tape on the leg is gone and neither are the initial problems for the “fox of the Dolomites”, who plays an impeccable game on serve before closing the set with a splendid forehand volley, as well studied in recent months. It’s 6-3 in 42 minutes. See also Antony is a few details away from being a new Manchester United footballer

Equilibrium — With all traces of uncertainty vanished, the initial games flow quickly into the second portion of the match. At 2-2, however, two consecutive double faults tarnish Gasquet’s service performance, forced to get out of trouble in the lead. The coolness acquired through experience makes the difference for the French on this occasion. At the change of field, small pained grimaces can be read on Jannik’s face, probably still bothered by the knee, but not enough to worry him or require the intervention of the physiotherapist. The conditions change: the sun goes away, the wind picks up and plays with the trajectories and the games lengthen, as do the exchanges from the baseline in an eternal push and pull that sees the sovereign balance. The right epilogue to a set dominated by services is the tie-break, to which Sinner arrives with only 7 points lost on service, while Gasquet 9. In this part of the match, the French’s fourth double fault brings the Italian ahead 3- 1 and sure of the mini-break just conquered Sinner places two winning serves. 5-2 ahead, another mini-break proves decisive for him, who closes at the first chance for 7-6(2). See also Roger Federer says goodbye to professional tennis with a defeat that doesn't matter

March 11, 2023

