There is still no concrete evidence in the research of Anita Monika Profitablethe 40-year-old woman who disappeared last August 22. Since then, over a week, the search has continued incessantly.

The last time Anita was seen was in Barbarano del Capo, a town in the lower Salento, a hamlet of Morciano di Leuca. No news, no trace, research desperate warnings from the authorities and all those who are trying to track her down.

The family, very worried, now overwhelmed by despair, has launched appeals on social media, asking for help in finding her. The phone numbers to contact for reports are those of her sister, with whom it is also possible to communicate in Polish, since both were born in Poland, and her husband. All data can be easily found on social media.

What is arousing the suspicions of the investigators is the relationship between Anita and her husband, Marco Profico. According to some posts on social media, the woman would have spoken of a leak to escape an abusive husband. At the time of her disappearance, Anita was carrying a small black suitcase and a Fendi bag containing her documents. Was this a failed escape attempt? In a Facebook post, the family is asking for help from anyone who may have seen or glimpsed something:

We are desperate. […] We are extremely concerned and are doing everything we can to find her, in collaboration with the authorities. But we need everyone’s help. If anyone has seen Anita or has any useful information, please contact us immediately.

According to ‘La Repubblica’, posts attributed to Anita are circulating on social media, explaining the reason for her escape. There is no way to find her at the moment, precisely because voluntarily hidden and escaped from everything and everyone in her community. “I ran away, don’t look for me. My husband was a violent man. I risked dying.” These are the words found on the web, but confirmation is still needed. The authorities are investigating to verify the authenticity of these messages and shed light on the story. It is not excluded that it is a fake profile, even a real diversion operation is possible.