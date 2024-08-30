Valentina Alberton tells her drama on social media: “I have a tumor”

Nutritionist and athlete, Valentina Alberton discovered she had cancer at just 27 years old: a drama that she decided to tell on social media to warn people to listen to their bodies and their sensations.

“It was a blow to the heart, the hardest blow I could receive… From the very beginning I was filled with fear and terror, but on the one hand I was relieved because I could finally give a name to everything” writes the young woman in her post published on her profile Instagram.

Valentina Alberton said that on March 15th she began to “feel her legs heavy, tired and visually filled with water retention”.

“From there, my race between exams and visits began,” reveals the 27-year-old, who has a degree in Biological Sciences and also a master’s degree in Human Nutrition Sciences.

Valentina’s story continues until the diagnosis: “It was a blow to the heart, the hardest blow I could receive… right from the start I was afraid and terrified but on the one hand I was relieved because I could finally give a name to everything! Now I will have to undertake a course of treatment to finally be able to go back to living and doing all the sports possible!”

So the message addressed to all the users who follow her: “I want to say one thing: I thank myself for having insisted because in these situations the sooner you intervene the better… so always listen to yourselves, if you feel that there is something wrong, stop!”.