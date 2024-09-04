“All the parts (that fell to the ground from the arch after the lightning strike) were collected and placed in a safe place,” a spokeswoman for the Colosseum said.

“The damage assessment has already begun and analyses are still ongoing this morning,” the spokeswoman told AFP.

This triumphal arch was built in honor of Emperor Constantine in 315 AD, to celebrate his victory at the Battle of Ponte Milvus against his rival Maxentius.

The arch, which is 25 metres high, has been undergoing renovation work since Monday. It is the largest of the three triumphal arches still preserved in Rome.

After a hot and dry summer, Rome was hit by a sudden storm on Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, thunder and lightning.

On average, more than 80 millimeters of rain per square meter fell in the historic city center, roughly equivalent to the amount of rain recorded on average during an autumn month, according to the Rome city hall.

Winds of 90 km/h caused trees to fall.

Experts say climate change is altering weather patterns and increasing the frequency of extreme weather events.

“It is increasingly clear that the issue of climate change and its impact on our lives is inevitable,” commented Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.