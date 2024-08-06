Mexico City .- Virtual President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said it is “completely false” that in the distribution of plurinominal legislators there will be an overrepresentation of Morena and its allied parties.

In a video posted on his social media, he argued that the rules for the distribution of pluris are clearly established in the Constitution and the laws, so the Electoral Court should only “do the same thing” that it has done in the last elections.

“In recent years, the same rules established in the Constitution and in electoral laws have been followed. That is what the people of Mexico said, the number of votes that correspond to each political party,” he said.

“But recently the Opposition has now said that there is an overrepresentation of the parties of our coalition, of Morena, of the PT and of the Green Party. This is completely false.”

“The only thing the (Electoral) Court has to do is do the same thing that has been done in the last elections and assign the deputies that correspond to each political party.”

The future President added that, once the Electoral Court does this, the Chambers of Deputies and Senators will be respectively confirmed, with a large majority of the 4T.

“And as the INE has already established, we have a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies and a very important majority in the Senate,” Sheinbaum said.

“This means that we will continue to move forward with these constitutional reforms, which we must be very clear about: what they represent is more justice, more freedoms, more democracy and more well-being for the people of Mexico. That was the popular mandate of June 2.”

As confirmed by the Electoral Court on Monday, Sheinbaum indicated that on August 15 she will receive the certificate of majority, which will accredit her as the winner of the election and President-elect.

“On October 1st, I will be taking office with the presidential sash as the first female President of Mexico for the period 2024-2030,” she said.

“I remind you that we won the election with almost 36 million votes, with just over 30% of the vote, 30 points above the second place.”

“The people of Mexico have clearly given a mandate to continue the fourth transformation of public life initiated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador,” he added.