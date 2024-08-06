Unfortunately, it has become known that Roberto Espriú Sen, better known as Roberto Sen, Mexican actor famous for dubbing Rocky and Dragon Ball Zhas passed away at the age of 77Although the death was reported today, the cause is currently unknown.

The National Actors Association revealed this information and regretted the death of the Mexican film and television actor. This is what they had to say about it:

“The National Actors Association deeply regrets the death of our colleague Roberto Espriú Sen ‘Roberto Sen’, a member of our union. Our condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

While Roberte Sen is recognized for his work in soap operas such as Under the Same Face, The Force of Destiny, Free to Love You, How Poor So Rich, Rather Dead Than Lichita and Father to All Motherit is very likely that many of us recognize his voice, since he also specialized as a dubbing actor, participating in projects that marked an entire generation.

During the 1970s he was in charge of giving life to Tony Gazzo in the films of Rocky and Rocky II. However, one of his most important roles came in the 90s, when he lent his voice to multiple Dragon Ball characters, such as Mr. Satan, Commander Red, and General White. His involvement in Akira Toriyama’s work continued until 2018, when he appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. In related topics, athlete pays tribute to Dragon Ball.

Rest in peace, Roberto Espriú Sen.

It is unfortunate that an actor so beloved by many is no longer with us. His legacy on Mexican television is something that will never be forgotten, especially when we talk about dubbing, since we all know what Mr. Satan sounds like.

