Jefferson Farfan He surprised his followers by revealing that he has a fourth daughter. The footballer gave this tremendous news at the premiere of his podcast 'Enfocados', in which Paolo Guerrero was a guest. This Sunday, March 17, 'Foquita' decided to shout out her love for her girl on her social networks and shared a tender photograph next to her. It should be noted that the little girl's mother, Darinka Ramirez, had not confirmed that Farfán was the father of the minor; But when she saw 'Jeffry's' post she spoke out.

What did Jefferson Farfán say when publishing the first images with his daughter?

“I had one more blessing. A year and two months ago, I had a daughter named Luana. Beautiful. Grateful for life. I have tried to keep a low profile because I did not want to expose my daughter, as she has exposed herself at times to my children and, well, I am very happy. My family and my daughter's mother too. Grateful for life and for the beautiful daughter it has given me. I hope you meet her soon,” were the words of Jefferson Farfan when publicly presenting his daughter.

Now, Jefferson Farfan She did a photo shoot for the first time with her little girl, named Luana Sophia, and did not hesitate to share it on her social networks. “My true love, give me light, my life, I love you,” the popular 'Foquita' wrote in the post in which she poses with her daughter.

Jefferson Farfán and his photo session with his daughter. Photo: Instagram/Jefferson Farfán

What did Darinka Ramírez say when she saw Jefferson Farfán with his daughter?

After Jefferson Farfán published the first photos with his daughter on social networks, the girl's mother, Darinka Ramirez, he spoke with a tender message on his personal Instagram account. “Dwarf of my heart,” wrote the young woman, who with these words made the paternity of 'Foquita' official.

Darinka Ramírez spoke out when she saw Jefferson Farfán with his daughter. Photo: Instagram/Darinka Ramírez

Who is the mother of Jefferson Farfán's last daughter?

Darinka Ramirez It is the name of the mother of Jefferson Farfán's last daughter. On her social networks, you can see photos of the young woman during her pregnancy and how she spends time with her daughter, named Luana, currently.

Ramirezwho has more than 51,000 followers on his Instagram account, has started his own business selling unisex streetwear-style clothing for children.

How old is Darinka Ramírez and how old has she been with Jefferson Farfán?

The mother of Jefferson Farfán's last daughter, Darinka Ramírez, is currently 25 years old, according to the information that could be collected through her social networks.

For his part, 'Jeffry' was born on October 26, 1984, making him 39 years old. The age difference between the two is 14 years, a detail that has captured the attention of his followers and, above all, the entertainment press.