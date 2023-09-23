Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, sent two congratulatory messages to the wife of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Her Royal Highness Princess Fahda bint Falah bin Sultan Al Hathleen, and to the wife of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah bint Mashhour bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the 93rd National Day of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Pride

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak said in her message to Her Royal Highness Princess Fahda bint Falah bin Sultan Al Hathlin, “I am pleased to extend to your highness my warmest congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this precious anniversary of the unification of the beloved kingdom that represents the heart of the Arab and Islamic worlds. I am pleased to express the pride and pride of the United Arab Emirates, the leadership and the people, in the blessed development path of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Prime Minister, who achieved growth, progress and prosperity for the brotherly Saudi people, thanks to her insightful visions and pioneering efforts in building a more prosperous and developed society. We ask God Almighty to return it to Your Highness with good health and happiness, to lead the Kingdom with continued health and success, and to your honorable people with more progress and prosperity.”

Achievements

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak said to Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah bint Mashhour bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, “With deep appreciation and pride… I am pleased to extend to Your Highness my sincere congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the 93rd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which coincides with the prosperity, successes and achievements witnessed by the Kingdom in all aspects.” In the political, economic, social, scientific, cultural and development fields and at various levels, thanks to the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his faithful Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Prime Minister, and on this precious occasion, we are pleased in the State The leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates join the sister Kingdom in its National Day celebrations, based on the depth of fraternal and historical ties, which will remain a unique model of brotherhood and interdependence between Arab and Islamic countries and peoples. We pray to God Almighty to grant the Kingdom, its wise leadership, and its authentic people more security, security, progress, prosperity, and prosperity.”