Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Office, sent cables of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent similar congratulatory cables to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Chairman of the Council of Ministers. Ministers in the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, via the “X” platform: “I congratulate the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the brotherly Saudi people on the National Day. We share the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national joys and wish it further development, progress and prosperity.” ».

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, via the “X” platform: “All congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its people, its king, and his trustworthy Crown Prince on the occasion of Saudi National Day… We ask God to perpetuate their goodness, security, and pride… and to perpetuate brotherhood and love between the two brotherly peoples. “Happy New Year, may your people be well, and may the banner of your glory fly high.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, via the “X” platform: “I congratulate the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince and the brotherly Saudi people on the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we ask God to perpetuate its glory, elevation and prosperity. We are deeply proud of the established fraternal relations that bring together the Emirates and Saudi Arabia and the achievements.” “The development and civilizational progress achieved by the Kingdom at all levels.”

He also sent His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent cables of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed. Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, also sent Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ajman. Ras Al Khaimah sent similar congratulatory telegrams to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s National Day.