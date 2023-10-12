Harry Maguirecentral defender of Manchester United and the English team, revealed that David Beckham He called him to encourage him after the defender was vilified in the friendly match between Scotland and England a month ago.

Maguire, who played the last minutes of that match and scored an own goal, was received by sarcastic ‘olés’ from the public every time he touched the ball.

“I spoke to David about three weeks ago, after the game. He contacted me, which was a good gesture and I appreciate it,” added the centre-back.

“It meant a lot to me. Throughout my career I have always talked about

Beckham as someone I’ve noticed and admired since I was a little kid. “I appreciate that gesture very much and it reached me.”

A big problem

Netflix premiered a mini series by the British and they say that in the first stage he lived in the real Madrid He had several problems with his wife, Victoria, in which the marriage faltered.

The English tabloids dealt with his private life. In 2004, The Sun echoed a photo of Victoria crying, supposedly, because of the footballer’s infidelity.

“Becks had sex in secret,” was what was read in the newspapers in those days, but no one could confirm it.

“They had marital problems. It was the biggest story in the world at that time. “The British tabloids seized on it with glee,” he said.

the biographer John Carlin.

“Some of the stories were horrible. Those were difficult to process. “It was the first time that Victoria and I were under that pressure in our marriage,” said the player.

And he stated: "Some of the stories were horrible. Those were difficult to process. It was the first time Victoria and I were under that pressure in our marriage.

It is noted that the footballer had an extramarital relationship with the Spanish woman Rebecca Loos.

“Rebecca and David began to have a very close relationship and there were many leaks from security members,” said the newspaper AS:

