Ice hockey | HIFK, which suffered from injuries, continued its convincing streak – handsome top figures in the number of spectators

A strong third set secured three points for HIFK.

HIFK beat Kärpät 5–3 in the only match of the SM league on Thursday. With the win, HIFK moved up to fifth in the league table and equal points with second place in the league.

A handsome crowd of 7,643 had once again gathered in the Helsinki Ice Hall. HIFK is the top team in the league in the average audience for home matches with an average of around 7,900 spectators.

The starting points of the match were difficult for the people of Helsinki, as there were four center forwards on the injured list. Mesti’s Kiekko-Vantaa loaned for one match had been invited to Häitin Santeri Hartikainen.

HIFK took a 1–0 lead in the match after the middle of the opening set, but the situation quickly turned upside down. Kärpät equalized at the 14th minute, and at the end of the period the visitors were already two goals ahead after the score was 1–3.

See also Monetary Policy | The ECB continues to significantly tighten monetary policy – ​​key interest rates are raised by 0.50 percentage points The expressions of HIFK’s fans were serious even in the 1–3 situation, but in the end the match turned to the victory of the home team.

Another the middle of the set went without any statistical markings, until the situation seemed for a while to get even darker for HIFK.

Petteri Lindbohm was ordered from the elbow tackle to the ice court, and the judges checked the video to see if there was a reason for a bigger penalty in the situation. However, Lindbohm came second.

Jäähy made both the home crowd and HIFK’s players stir, because it was preceded by a situation that strongly looked like an offside.

Right at the end of the set, the home team’s situation got easier when Iiro Pakarinen narrowed the lead of the guests with superiority at the end of a fine pattern. There were only 38 seconds left on the clock when HIFK’s game started properly.

Home team In the third period, Kärppi’s dangerous attacks were scarce at the beginning of the period. The game also got a feeling when the home team’s players shared a couple of hard tackles and the rink was twisted a few times.

Eventually Joonas Rask drove the home crowd wild by leveling the score at 3-3 moments before the half of the set. A strong third set finally resulted in victory when Kristian Vesalainen scored the winning goal 5:31 before the final buzzer.

Juha Jääskä ensured the victory by hitting the puck into the void a good minute before the end.

With the win, HIFK extended their point streak to ten matches. The only scoreless match of the season so far was the opening match against Tappara.