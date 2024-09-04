By social media mediuma Latina woman residing in the United States and owns his own construction cleaning company, called Y&A Cleaning, shared a video in which He recounted how he built his business from the ground up in a field dominated mostly by menpushed because of her husband’s criticism.

Sometimes negative comments discourage people on their path to achieving their dream, leading them to give up on their idea and even consider it ridiculous in the future. In your particular case, a latin woman She took her husband’s negative words and used them as a force to drive the development of her company. cleaning, a dream that I had pending.

With experience in the sector, Yarith Fernández, based in the southern state of Texasovercame her husband’s criticism when he asked her for help working with his clients, since she works installing commercial flooring. “He told me ‘you’re not going to get into that, you don’t know anything about that business and I’m not going to take you to construction sites where you’re going to be seen by a lot of men.’ It made me hold on tighter to my dream of owning a cleaning company.“, he explained.

Not having the support of her husband to dedicate herself to commercial buildings, decided to go directly with residential home builders“They were very surprised, but people who build houses always employ cleaning staff, there is a lot of demand in this sector. So I started knocking on doors with my mom, looking for contracts“, he said.

The success of the Latina business in the United States

Little by little, with effort and dedication to achieving his dream, Fernández managed to close contracts with nine home communities in the first six months of work.We cleaned 60 to 80 houses a week in the first six months of business.“, he recalled then.

Now, with more than two decades in business, Fernandez has built a solid foundation for his company and managed to form a unique reputation. Y&A Cleaning company offers different servicesas daily cleaning, pressure washing, post-construction cleaning, window cleaning and pressure washing for remove stuck-on dirt to different surfaces.