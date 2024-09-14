Evening Star, the development studio behind the 3D platformer Penny’s Big Breakawayannounced that the current “turbulence” in the video game industry forced the dismissal of six employees. “This was a post I hoped I wouldn’t have to write, but Evening Star has been caught up in the same turbulence that has affected so many of our peers in the games industry over the past year and a half,” Dave Padilla, CEO and executive producer of Evening Star, wrote on LinkedIn.

“Despite our enormous efforts to secure another projectin order to keep the team together, we find ourselves in the unfortunate situation of having to lay off some of the people who have worked with us over the past few years on Penny’s Big Breakaway.”

“We didn’t want to make this decision, as these are all talented and irreplaceable people,” Hunter Bridges, chief technology officer and game director of Penny’s Big Breakaway, added in another post, saying the cuts were forced by “volatile market conditions in the video game industry” and the studio’s internal situation.