Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is currently on the Democratic presidential ticket as Kamala Harris’ running mate, has appointed a new education board in his state that has set a standard requiring teachers to understand and apply gender ideology concepts in schools.

Walz, who according to information from Fox News was responsible for choosing the 13 members of the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB), the body responsible for implementing new guidelines for teacher training in the state, and is considered one of the representatives of the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

According to reports, the new PELSB board, chosen by Walz, approved a new educational standard, which should go into effect in 2025, which advocates controversial requirements for the performance of education professionals in Minnesota.

Under the new standard, pre-service teachers and those seeking licensure in Minnesota will be required to commit to “affirming” their students’ gender identities. In addition, educators will also be required to “understand multiple theories of identity formation and adopt culturally affirming and proactive approaches to student behavior.”

According to the Fox Newsthe new standard also requires teachers to understand how “ethnocentrism, Eurocentrism and white supremacy” can compromise “pedagogical equity.”

Additionally, new teachers must also assess how their own “biases, perceptions, and academic backgrounds” may influence their teaching practices and perpetuate “oppressive systems,” and are encouraged to use tools to mitigate such behaviors and “disrupt oppressive systems.”

THE Fox NewsCatrin Wigfall, a former public school teacher and now a member of the conservative think tank American Experiment, expressed concern about the new rule approved by Walz’s chosen council members. She said the rule could worsen the state’s teacher shortage.

“There is concern that these changes could exacerbate the teacher shortage by discouraging aspiring educators from entering the profession for fear of being forced to embrace ideological perspectives just to be able to do the work they love,” he said.

“Governor Tim Walz’s PELSB has moved forward with controversial changes to the state’s teacher licensing requirements despite overwhelming resistance and public criticism. The changes will require aspiring educators to inject ideologically-driven content into their licensing courses.” [independentemente de onde planejam ensinar]and this is expected to be implemented in their classrooms,” Wigfall recalled.