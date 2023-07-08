A holiday for a couple from the UK has turned into something truly heartbreaking. Unfortunately a woman called Jane Pressley she died following food poisoning, which left her no way out.

Husband Michael, also affected by these sicknessmanaged to recover and with him also i 350 guests of that resort, who blamed his own illnesses. The man decided to file a complaint.

The facts happened last year November. The couple residing in the United Kingdomhad gone to a resort in Cape Verde, to spend a vacation of about 2 weeks together, to celebrate their anniversary.

However, two days after their arrival at this facility, the two gentlemen began to suffer from illnesses such as vomiting and diarrhea. The doctors for both ordered the recovery in the hospital.

The man however, like the other 350 guests of that hotel managed to to recover quickly. The wife however, being also affected by a very serious condition, had more complex symptoms.

As a result, a few days later they arranged the transfer urgently in a hospital in the UK. But it is right here, that despite the antibiotic treatment, he has lost my life a few days after his arrival.

The investigation into the death of Jane Pressley

Michael Pressley upset by the serious loss suffered, he decided to file a regular complaint. From his account and that of other hotel guests, they had served him some chicken raw and covered in flies. The coroner in the report of the autopsyhe wrote:

Infectious exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The man together with the other 350 people present in the structure and who have accused the same illnesses, presented a exposed. In addition to her husband, Jane has left her family members and also two daughters aged 37 and 30. Michael, speaking about his wife’s disappearance, said: “Even if nothing will bring her back, we need answers!”