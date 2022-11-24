Shawn Mendesa 24-year-old musician, has caused a wave of speculation among his fans after being caught with his chiropractor, jocelyne mirandawhile shopping in a market in West Hollywood, United States.

Rumors of romance between Shawn Mendes and Jocelyne Miranda

Shawn Mendes and Jocelyne Miranda have almost a 26-year age difference. Rumors that the doctor and the singer were dating began when they were seen in July. Back then, the alleged couple was seen relaxing and hanging out on the streets of West Hollywood, Daily Mail reported.

Shawn Mendes and Jocelyne Miranda have had different dates. Photo: Hello

Who is Jocelyne Miranda?

jocelyne miranda he has more than 20 years of medical experience, according to a biography on his website. Although his company is based in Los Angeles, he also spends a lot of time in London and around the world. In his treatments, he uses “biomechanical evaluation combined with joint and soft tissue manipulation techniques” and specialized in “spine and extremity adjustments.”

Miranda works with many stars. She lists major artists like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and The Chainsmokers as her clients.

Jocelyne Miranda works with many stars. Photo: Jocelyne Miranda

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break up

In 2021, Shawn Mendes ended his relationship with the interpreter of ‘Miss’, Camila Cabello, after two years of dating. On November 18, 2021, the couple took to Instagram and said, “Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue.” Be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camilla and Shawn.