Guadalajara, Jalisco (Yunuen Mora) – During the Good endthe Federal Consumer Attorney (prophecy) in Guadalajara reconciled 20 claimsthe agency reported.

Prior to the Good End – from November 18 to 21 -, Sebastián Hernández, delegate in Jalisco, indicated that there would be 47 inspectors in the field near the areas of influx to supervise compliance with discounts offered by companies and attend to consumer reports.

In addition to the claims already reconciled, there were 20 more (which are not complaints yet) and no formal complaints. But also 694 consumer advisories registered with Profeco.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the main reason for the claim was refusal to sell, since one in five complaints was for this reason, followed by refusal to deliver and non-compliance with offers, while there were also claims for not respecting the price, have simulated offers or deliver damaged products.

For their part, the products with the most complaints were clothing and shoes, with 13; home and appliances, with 5, and at the end wines and spirits and video games.

Zapopan was the municipality where there were the most, with 18, as well as Guadalajara, with just 2. Last year, the delegate highlighted that household appliances and electronic products led the claims in the Good End, with 33 percent.

While the main reasons were for refusal of delivery or return of deposit, with 32 percent, followed by not respecting the displayed prices, not respecting advertised offers and promotions and not related to the sale, with 20 percent each.