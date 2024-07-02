The Sharp 55FN2EA it’s a TV 4K from 55 inches that promises great performance at a low price. With a cost of only 400€offers impressive features like Dolby Vision HDR support, a sound system designed by Harman Kardon, and the Android TV smart platform. However, like any budget product, it also comes with some limitations. In this review, we will explore the features in detail audio and videothe connectivitythe smart functionality and theoverall experience of use.

Quality Audio and Video

The Sharp 55FN2EA surprises positively with a discreet brightness for a TV in this price range. Thanks to the support HDRincluding Dolby Visionmanages to deliver images with a good dynamic range. However, the blacks are only average, and the visibility of details in dark scenes may not be up to expectations. Image quality suffers significantly if you are not looking at the screen directly in front, with viewing angles extremely limited.

L’audio of the Sharp 55FN2EA, developed by Harman Kardonit is surprisingly Good for a cheap TV. The dialogue It’s clear and well-placed, and the stereo system manages to create a dynamic soundstage and engaging. However, the management of the bass may be inconsistent, with distortion during intense action scenes. For a more complete sound experience, you can connect a sound bar through eARC.

The Sharp 55FN2EA’s screen has a refresh rate Of 60Hzwhich is standard for many TVs in this price range. This means that the screen refreshes the image 60 times per second, which is sufficient for most TV and video content. However, for players enthusiasts or those who want superior fluidity in fast action scenes, the lack of support for 120Hz may be a drawback. limitingThe lack of a higher refresh rate may cause some slight streaking or blurring in fast motion.

Connected and Smart

The Sharp 55FN2EA offers a good range of options connectivitywith four HDMI ports, two USB portsaoptical audio output and even a Micro SD card reader. However, HDMI ports do not support advanced features such as 4K at 120Hz, being limited as already mentioned to a refresh rate of 60Hz. For gaming enthusiasts, the high input lag of 50.3ms could be a problem.

The TV uses the operating system Android TVoffering an intuitive interface and access to a wide range of streaming applicationsamong which Netflix, Prime Video And Disney+. The presence of Chromecast integrated and support for Google Assistant further enhance the user experience, making it easy to control your TV with your voice and stream content from compatible devices (essential features for a 2024 TV).

A top experience

The Sharp 55FN2EA offers an acceptable viewing experience for its price. With the presets of Dolby Vision the images are more dynamic and pleasant. However, the limitations in terms of viewing angles and motion handling in 24fps movies can compromise the overall viewing experience. The lack of options motion processing This means that some content may appear to have obvious jerkiness.

The design of the TV is simple but functional, with a thin frame and wide support feet that require a fairly wide cabinet. The remote control It’s intuitive, with dedicated buttons for major streaming apps. Its lightweight construction and easy wall mounting make it a good choice for those looking for a solution economical and practical.