At half-time, the Netherlands are leading Romania (0-1) in the round of 16 of the European Championship. Cody Gakpo opened the scoring with a great right-footed shot after having hooked inside, a trademark move for the Liverpool winger, who already has three goals in the tournament. Both teams are facing each other in Munich to decide the seventh quarter-finalist of the competition. Romania was one of the great revelations of the group stage, qualifying ahead of Belgium, and is looking to spring another surprise at the Allianz Arena. For its part, the Netherlands team comes into the match as favourites, but has not left a good impression along the way.
Gakpo and a goal with history
Gakpo has now tied compatriots Georginio Wijnaldum, Robin van Persie and Memphis Depay for three goals in a Euro finals. Only four Dutch players have scored more goals: Patrick Kluivert and Ruud van Nistelrooy lead the list with six, while Marco van Basten and Dennis Bergkamp have five.
The Netherlands is enjoying itself
Holland should take advantage of these moments to score the second goal. Perhaps some gestures are unnecessary, such as the rabona Simons, when his team must score the second goal to decide the match in their favor.
Enter Racovitan field
Rakow defender from Poland replaces Mogos.
Mogos has been injured and has left the field
The clash between Dumfries and Mogos was tremendous, as they did not expect to face the strong Dutch side. Mogos had to retire from the match.
Reijnders’ class
The Milan midfielder is a complete footballer. He is as capable of conducting as he is of pulling passes out of a hat, like the one he gave to Dumfries, who got into the area and gave a goal-scoring pass that the Romanian defence saved. Reijnders is a player to be reckoned with.
Dumfries is a dagger
Great performance from the Netherlands full-back, who is coming in from the right flank time and again. Romania is suffering a lot from his constant attacks.
De Vrij has the second
Romania has a lot of problems in defence and the Netherlands are able to take advantage. De Vrij only managed to get a corner and was close to making it 0-2. Romania attacks well, but defends very poorly.
Minute 25 and the Netherlands win 0-1
Romania conceded at the back and Gakpo took advantage with a great play.
A good goal and two mistakes in Romania
Gakpo’s play was very good, but it was helped by two errors from Romania. First, the full-back Ratiu had to wait for Gakpo to cut inside. Then, the goalkeeper Nita could have done something more.
Gakpo’s appearance and 0-1 for the Netherlands
Liverpool player Gakpo had not appeared in the entire match. He took the ball and entered the area, cutting in and hitting it very well with his right foot. Good goal from the Dutch winger.
NETHERLANDS GOAL
Gakpo’s goal.
Romania, a very intense team
Search for the rooms 24 years after the last time.
Man appears, a danger from Romania
The Parma player has great quality. He came out of the right flank, he drove with elegance and his shot went just wide. A great player, Man, one of the best of the Euros and of his team.
Romania presses very high
Romania is going all out in these first few minutes. Their high pressure is causing a lot of damage to an opponent who is moving with less energy than the Romanians. The Romanians are displaying a good attack, very intense.
Simons, a player of great quality
Simons’ position as a left winger is interesting. This way, he can come into the centre and shoot at goal, as he did in the first shot on goal for the Netherlands. He is a footballer of enormous quality.
Hagi suffers a severe blow
The ball hits the far post and Dumfries clears it in the face of Hagi, who receives a strong blow to the eyebrow. The Alavés player is bleeding and is treated by the medical services. He should have no problems to continue playing.
The match begins. Romania, 0-Netherlands, 0
A very close match in the round of 16, which ends today, is the day the Netherlands will be looking to be at their best against a Romania that has played very well in this tournament.
Romania and the Netherlands meet again almost seven years later
This is the first meeting between the two teams since the Netherlands won 3-0 in Bucharest in a friendly on 14 November 2017. Goals from Memphis Depay (47′), Ryan Babel (56′) and Luuk de Jong (81′) gave the visitors, led by Dick Advocaat, a comfortable victory at the expense of a Romania coached by Cosmin Contra.
Memphis Depay, with the confidence of his coach
Koeman once again demonstrates his confidence in Memphis as a centre-forward, something he has repeatedly stressed during press conferences. The number 10 is just four goals away from Robin van Persie’s all-time record (50) for the Netherlands team.
Three changes from Koeman
Koeman has made three changes from the defeat to Austria. Geertruida is dropped and Dumfries comes on at right-back. Veerman is missing in midfield and Xavi Simons comes on. And up front, the main change is Bergwijn’s line-up.
Depay, the number nine of the Netherlands
The Netherlands will play Romania with the following starting eleven: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Simons, Reijnders; Bergwijn, Depay and Gakpo.
Stanciu, a footballer with a punch
Stanciu is one of the best players in Romania. He has quality, experience and striking power.
Hagi, a starter for Romania
Romania will play against the Netherlands with the following eleven: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Mogos; M. Marin, R. Marin, Stanciu; Man, Hagi and Dragus.
Romania – Netherlands, a very open round of 16
Romania is one of the pleasant surprises of the Euro Cup. They have not played a Euro Cup knockout match since 2000. Now they will face a Netherlands team with more names than performances. Welcome to this live broadcast.
You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.
#Romania #Netherlands #live #Dutch #team #beats #Romania #goal #Gakpo
Leave a Reply