Romania and the Netherlands meet again almost seven years later

This is the first meeting between the two teams since the Netherlands won 3-0 in Bucharest in a friendly on 14 November 2017. Goals from Memphis Depay (47′), Ryan Babel (56′) and Luuk de Jong (81′) gave the visitors, led by Dick Advocaat, a comfortable victory at the expense of a Romania coached by Cosmin Contra.