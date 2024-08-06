The visit to Casa Italia

The president of Ferrari, John Elkann these days he has been visiting the headquarters of the Italian expedition to France for the Olympics, at Casa Italia, hosted in Pré Catelan, which is immersed in the largest park in the city, the Bois de Boulogne. He attended some Olympic competitions, before returning to everyday business.

A joke about the Prancing Horse

In the interview published in today’s edition of Sports Courier, there was no shortage of jokes John Elkann on the arrival of Lewis Hamiltonthe flagship of his presidency. The English champion – who achieved 2 victories in 2024 – has tied himself to Maranello with a three-year contract.

The president was questioned about the British: “Some things happen very quickly. This was the moment when he and Ferrari found each other. He wants to win the eighth title, Ferrari wants to win and with Lewis they are stronger. He does not come to Ferrari to enjoy his retirement and it’s important to have motivated people around you, who want to win.”

Elkann has no concerns about Hamilton’s age, who will turn 40 in January: “In Formula 1 there is now real competition, with 4 teams very close: Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes. It is important to always go to the maximum of the potential: whoever has more experience has more consistency as demonstrated by Hamilton and also by Alonso himself. And regularity counts.”