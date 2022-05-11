The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has directed new measures that contribute to rationalizing electricity consumption with the advent of the summer, in order to avoid high bills.

The authority confirmed that setting the washing machine’s water temperature to 40 degrees Celsius reduces its electricity consumption to about 30%, especially since washing machines are among the devices that consume the most electricity.

The authority mentioned a number of means that can be resorted to to rationalize electricity consumption, especially with the onset of the hot summer weather, which requires the continuity of the work of refrigerators and air conditioners in homes for long periods, and their misuse, which leads to high bills.

Finally, the authority clarified in a video broadcast on its electronic platforms that air conditioners are the most common cause of high bills during the summer, which calls for following a number of instructions to reduce consumption, including: setting the air conditioner temperature to 24 degrees Celsius, while carrying out continuous cleaning operations. Filter the air conditioner regularly.

The authority stressed the need to use thermal insulation materials to reduce the working periods of air conditioners, including double layers of glass for windows, and heat insulation, as well as the use of thermal insulation materials on the walls.

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority also directed a set of tips on its website to rationalize electricity consumption related to lighting devices, refrigerators, electric heaters and electrical appliances, stressing the importance of replacing lighting lamps with DEL lamps because of the energy savings of more than 0.8% of these lamps. And a long operational life of up to 51 years, and these lamps are now available in many shapes, capacities and colors that correspond to all needs.

She pointed out the importance of using smart control systems (sensors or timers) that work when needed in some places, with the need to review the external lighting (car parks – fences) in terms of number, intensity of lighting, efficiency and operating time, provided that it is timed.

With regard to refrigerator devices, the authority stated the need to be careful about buying refrigerators or freezers, and to ensure that they are classified by the Emirates Authority for Standardization, and that they are at least five or four stars. Frequently opening and closing the refrigerator or freezer door, or opening the door for long periods.

The authority stressed that heaters are among the most consuming electricity, and therefore a number of instructions must be followed to reduce their consumption, including the need to adjust the heater thermostat at a temperature not exceeding 0.6 degrees Celsius, and install high-efficiency electric heaters bearing the mark Emirates quality.

She stressed the need to completely separate heaters in months of mild weather and not need to use, isolate hot water pipes to reduce the amount of heat loss, and use instantaneous heaters in places that do not need a large amount of hot water continuously.

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority called for closing computers and TVs when not in use, and pulling the plug from the electrical outlet or closing the outlet when work is finished, noting that it is also preferable to collect and iron clothes at one time instead of ironing them in batches and operating the iron several times.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

