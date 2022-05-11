A recent report issued by the German Federal Statistics Office warned of a rise in inflation rates in the country, which reached 7.3 percent last March, while prices rose in April by nearly 7.5 percent, compared to their level during the same month last year.

Germany faces 3 major challenges that impede the government’s efforts to try to escape the economic crisis resulting from the Ukrainian war. The first is that the production sector has been greatly affected by high energy prices and also reduced supply and demand affected by the conditions of political and security tension in Europe in general.

The second challenge is the insane rise in commodity prices in general, and the inability of German companies to maintain production rates or reduce costs, as well as the shortage of some basic materials from the market, which affects unprecedented increases in their prices.

The third challenge relates to the weak demands on German products locally and internationally due to their high prices compared to Chinese or Asian products.

German politician Hussein Khader believes that the whole world, with the European continent at the heart of it, is suffering an unprecedented economic crisis as a result of the Ukrainian war and its repercussions that merged with the negative effects resulting from the spread of the Corona pandemic, and the real risks and crises it produced for the growth of the economy in general.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Khader said that prices in the country have recorded an unprecedented rise, in addition to the lack of availability of some goods and products, which greatly affects the doubling of their prices directly or indirectly, affected by the rise in energy prices, especially that Russia is a major player in Gas export process to Europe.

Khader also points to the record rise in the prices of basic commodities, especially wheat, while several reports warn of a worsening of the situation at the global level if the war continues for a longer period, as well as a rise in the prices of alternative food commodities for wheat, such as rice or potatoes.

Khader asserts that the economic impacts will include all countries of the world, with varying rates of impact, and the ability of governments to develop effective strategies to deal with the crisis and provide alternatives to avoid the catastrophic risks of that crisis.

Germany is currently trying to balance its political role and protect its economy from collapse, especially as it faces heavy pressure to provide maximum support to Ukraine.

Germany is facing soaring energy prices and soaring inflation due to the imposition of sanctions on Russia after the start of a special process to disarm Ukraine, and the measures mainly affected the financial sector and the supply of high-tech products.

But calls for less dependence on Russian energy resources are getting louder in Europe.

The largest European economy is going through a historical stage, in light of an expected recession in the event of cutting off gas supplies from Russia, as inflation rates have risen dramatically.

The speech of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Commerzbank”, Manfred Knauf, came to increase the German concern, as he stressed that the energy supply in Germany is at risk, which may lead to the spread of bankruptcies in the country.

Knauf said, in a press statement to the “Handelsblatt” website, that the energy supply in Germany is threatened, the supply chains are being broken, in addition to the high inflation in the country.

“But we also should not deceive ourselves, bankruptcies are likely to increase in our markets,” he added.