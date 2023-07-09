Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sharjah handed over the award of the Capital of Arab Sports Culture to the Republic of Algeria, after winning the award for the year 2023, where it was received by Abd al-Rahman Hammad, the Algerian Minister of Sports, from the delegation of the Sharjah Sports Council, represented by Dr. Abdullah Abd al-Rahman bin Sultan, member of the Board of Directors, and Muhammad Ali bin Hammad, Director of the Communication Department. The government flag was also handed over to Algeria to track down the Emirate of Sharjah in obtaining the award granted by the Arab Federation for Sports Culture.

The handover ceremony took place in Algeria on the sidelines of the Arab Sports Tournament, in the presence of His Excellency the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, and Major General Ahmed Nasser, President of the Arab Federations and Chairman of the Higher Technical Committee for Supervision and Follow-up of the Arab Games. The delegation also handed the Algerian Minister the Shield of the Council, confirming the sports relations Featured.

Minister Abdul Rahman Hammad praised the distinction of the Emirate of Sharjah in previously obtaining the prestigious award, thanks to the care and interest of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as Sharjah is a beacon of Arab sports and culture and has its status, and he praised the efforts being made at the sports and cultural level. In the emirate, which made it a popular locally and abroad.