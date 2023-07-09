Perez, comebacks are not enough for Red Bull

When driving the 2023 Red Bull, coming back from the rear is certainly not a memorable feat. Starting from 15th place, Sergio Perez at Silverstone he managed to grab sixth position, but it is clear that these are not the results expected of the driver who drives the clearly best car of the lot. The Mexican knows this well and since the Monte-Carlo mistake he has entered into a crisis of results and confidence from which he can’t get out.

Perez’s words

“Bad moment on a personal level? No, I think he’s been experiencing this situation for some time. But clearly when you drive for Red Bull it is not acceptable“, said the Mexican a Sky Sports F1.

“But let’s see what happens to the drivers of Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin as well. It happens in every team, it’s part of life as riders. The important thing is to overcome these problems“, he added Checo. “In the end, only the position in the drivers’ standings you have after the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi counts. I I feel full support from the team. I’m pretty sure we will recover together as a team“.

Red Bull defended him today (Chris Horner defined his race as “fantastic”) but more circumstantial words appear. And, above all, the tones would be different if there were a world championship fight alive: in Milton Keynes they can “afford” such a disappointing Perez, and with a Max Verstappen in this state of grace even placements can be enough. However, this may not be the case for 2024, the year the contract with the Mexican expires.