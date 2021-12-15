Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated yesterday the 24th Islamic Arts Festival at the Sharjah Art Museum, which is organized by the Department of Culture. .

Upon his arrival, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Sharjah, accompanied the guests, toured the corridors of the festival, which bears the slogan “gradations”, where His Highness listened to a detailed explanation from the participating artists about their latest artworks displayed, which is based on the festival’s slogan this year, “gradations”, to make it an integrated art exhibition, where The participating works reflected historical, heritage, and other contexts whose details are inspired by emotional and spatial contexts, all striving to translate the festival theme according to multiple visions.

His Highness was also briefed on all the works participating this year in the festival, which stands on the outskirts of a quarter of a century, following the global creative scene that is gathering in Sharjah, as the festival occupies an important position in the global artistic scene, thanks to the generous patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and based on the His Highness’ belief in the importance of supporting arts and culture.

63 artists from 27 countries are participating in the festival this year, led by the UAE, with 16 male and female artists. France, India, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Turkey, Denmark, Canada, Germany and Serbia are participating for the first time in the festival.

This year, the participating artists will present 284 artworks of lettering, murals, and paintings in authentic calligraphy and decoration. The festival also includes 151 exhibitions, art workshops, and lectures, hosted by the Department of Culture in cooperation with 26 entities in Sharjah, including the Arab Photographers Union and the Photography Society. Photography, Emirates Society for Fine Arts, and others.

The events also include 49 exhibitions hosted by the Sharjah Art Museum, the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Complex, Al Majaz Waterfront, the Emirates Society for the Art of Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Decoration, Khor Fakkan Amphitheater, and other destinations in the emirate.

It is noteworthy that the festival hosted more than 50 countries from different parts of the world over a period of 24 years, to open up to wide spaces of diversity, which enabled it to restore forgotten aspects of this authentic art that dates back hundreds of years, such as architecture, decoration and jewellery, and handicrafts represented in ceramics. textiles and other fixtures.

