Viola folds the bells, returning to the game with Moncini in the 51st minute and capable of frightening the Tuscans by touching even to the end. Pulgar returns but is injured again

Fiorentina is not completely convincing but wins, and gives Napoli in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup. Success suffered with Benevento which has repeatedly put Rosati in difficulty. After all, Italian opts for the revolution rather than for a rotation. From the third goalkeeper, Rosati in fact, to Kokorin, to the first in purple after almost a year. Passing through Terzic and Benassi, never owners in the season. Directing space in Amrabat. Many changes also in Benevento with Caserta sending on the bench, among others, Lapadula, Ionita, Insigne and Improta. Viola changes interpreters but initially not the way to play. Game control, high line, intensity. The advantage came early and was marked by the only true very titular deployed, Milenkovic, who corrects Igor’s assist on the development of a placed head-on.

Distracted – The easy advantage instead of delivering enthusiasm tends to dampen Fiorentina’s attention. And so Benevento in less than twenty minutes obtains three excellent opportunities to equalize. Before Acampora touches the 1-1 with Rosati very good at parrying on the ground. Then Glik headed for the Viola goalkeeper before Moncini tested Rosati’s reflexes again with a sharp right. In the middle, to tell the truth, the colossal opportunity that occurred on Kokorin’s right after the delicious assist from Benassi. The Russian wastes everything by weakly kicking Manfredini.

question and answer – In the second half the Viola immediately returns to herself. And after less than two minutes it seems to close the race. Cross from Benassi and head of Sottil that commits Manfredini: on the rebound the same Sottil puts in. And as before, the goal paradoxically accuses him more of Fiorentina than Benevento who pours into attack and immediately shortens with Moncini, found all alone in the penalty area by Sau. Viola jokes with fire and Calò goes very close to 2-2 from outside, very good Rosati to put her in a corner. Italian senses the danger and begins to insert holders. Inside Vlahovic, Gonzalez, Pulgar and Duncan for the impalpable Kokorin, Callejon, Amrabat and Benassi: Caserta responds with Lapadula and Insigne for Moncini and Acampora. In reality, Pulgar’s game, returning after a long injury to an ankle, ends almost immediately with a new injury. Space for the young White. In the final, Fiorentina manages to reset the emotions by certifying the passage of the round and inserting Napoli in their calendar. But what an effort.

December 15 – 11:07 pm

