The Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, during its fourteenth session, which it held as part of its work for the fourth regular session of the tenth legislative term at its headquarters in the city of Sharjah, approved two draft laws for the Department of Civil Aviation in the Emirate of Sharjah and the Sharjah International Airport Authority. The session was chaired by Hanan Rashid Al Jarwan, Vice Chairman of the Council, in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in the Emirate of Sharjah, Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority and his assistants, and Advisor Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah and his assistants, in addition to the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah II Director of the Civil Aviation Department.

Both Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi and Ali Salem Al Midfa affirmed that the draft law of the Department of Civil Aviation and the Sharjah International Airport Authority constitute an addition to the development of all sectors of the Emirate of Sharjah, in light of the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad. Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, to pay attention to the aviation sector and attention to air navigation services in the context of the development of all facilities of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Member Abdullah Murad Al Balushi, Rapporteur of the Committee on Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Proposals and Complaints, read the draft law to reorganize the Civil Aviation Department in the Emirate of Sharjah, reviewing the definitions, objectives, terms of reference and other legal articles mentioned in the draft law.

In their interventions during the session, the members of the Council presented a number of opinions on the articles of the two draft laws, and the government representatives responded to their inquiries by indicating aspects of legal interpretation of the articles of the two draft laws, as well as aspects of work in applying the law and above the aforementioned articles and the provisions that are concerned with it to regulate the work of each of the Sharjah Airport Authority International and the Department of Civil Aviation, policies and legislation related to their work in the field of air navigation, aspects of coordination of services, attracting airlines, improving the services provided, as well as raising the highest levels of safety.

After the discussion, the Council approved two draft laws reorganizing the Sharjah International Airport Authority and reorganizing the Civil Aviation Department in the Emirate of Sharjah.