Sharjah (WAM)

Over the course of the first half of this year, the Sharjah Charity Association provided treatment assistance to 712 sick cases, at a value of 15.4 million dirhams. Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Society, said: The Society has expanded the volume of its therapeutic assistance since the beginning of this year, which reflects the confidence of benefactors in supporting and caring for patients with limited income. This is the principle that the association started to work on in cooperation with several parties.