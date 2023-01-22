Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Maliha team achieved a heavy-caliber surprise by qualifying for the final match of the Cup of His Highness the Vice-President of the State for Handball, after defeating Al-Jazira by a goal difference of 40-39 in the match that took place between them in Al-Wasl Hall, in the semi-final round of the tournament, and its first half ended in favor of the Al-Jazira team by a goal difference of 17 -16.

In the second match in the Golden Square, the Sharjah team qualified for the final match after defeating Al Wasl team, 31-24, in the match that took place between them in Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al-Nasr Club, and the first half ended with the lead of “Al-Malik” Al-Sharqawi by a goal difference of 14-13.

The “King” Al-Sharqawi, who previously won the cup twice, the 2015-2016 season and the 2021-2022 season, will meet the Maliha team in the final match next Saturday, and the Competitions Committee of the Handball Federation will determine the neutral hall that will host the final.

The match between Maliha and Al Jazira extended to two additional halves, after the confrontation ended in a 32-32 draw, and the tie was repeated again in the first half, with each team scoring 4 goals. The marathon confrontation is in his favour, which is the first time that the tournament has extended to extra innings in the knockout rounds.