Sunday, January 22, 2023
Tennis | Iga Swiatek, the number one in the women’s world ranking, was unexpectedly eliminated at the Australian Open

January 22, 2023
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina dropped Swiatek’s set 6–4, 6–4.

Tennis At the Australian Open women’s singles world number one Poland Iga Swiatek was eliminated in the fourth round when the 22nd ranked Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina knocked him out straight in two rounds.

During his career, Swiatek has won the French and the US Open, but is again without a grand slam victory in Australia.

2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina covered Swiatek in both sets 6–4. The match lasted only one hour and 29 minutes.

Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals. Picture: Anthony Wallace/AFP

“It was a really tight match and I really appreciate Iga. He is a young player and I think he played really well,” Rybakina praised her 21-year-old opponent after the game.

“It’s a big win and I’m just happy to get to the next round,” he continued.

As a result of the win, Rybakina advances to the quarterfinals, which begin on Tuesday morning Finnish time. There he meets Latvia Jelena Ostapenkowho covered the top-ranked US in their own match Coco Gauffin.

