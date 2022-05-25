Minister of State for Youth Affairs Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei affirmed that the successive global crises have produced a new generation of young leaders, who have redefined leadership concepts to become based on the values ​​of innovation, active participation and joint action to shape by themselves future global trends and reach more sustainable and stable solutions. She pointed out that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, placed its trust in young people and invested in their energy, believing that young people are the source of hope. Today, it is reaping the fruits of this insightful vision to establish an advanced experience in building their capabilities and involving them in leading quality initiatives and projects and designing solutions to future challenges.

This came during her participation in the “Millennial Generation Leading the World” session, as part of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, which will be held in the Swiss city of Davos from 22 to 26 May, with the participation of more than 2,000 global personalities from government officials and private sector leaders. International, academic institutions, experts and specialists in various fields.

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs said that the developments experienced by the millennium generation exceeded all expectations, and shortened long decades of the process of human development and civilization in a few years, during which the new generation witnessed the accelerated transition from the real world to the virtual, the smart and digital transformation in various areas of life, and the creation of unparalleled solutions. It is preceded by advanced technology, and other developments at the climatic, health, educational and other vital sectors. Her Excellency emphasized that young people have proven their competence in dealing with these challenges and turning them into an opportunity for growth, saying, “Today, we have to look at the leadership experience of young people, and learn from them the meaning of innovation, participation and joint collective action.”

She added that the success of governments in promoting investment in their young human capital, in building the capabilities of their talents, attracting minds, and providing them with future tools and skills, represent the most important factors for their excellence and leadership in the process of creating the future.

The panel included Ulyana Avtonomova, Kyiv Center Impact Officer, Edmund Kwame Botshuayi, Cleveland Center Trustee, and Nuber Koshika Kohli, a member of the Amsterdam Center Advisory Board.

The speakers discussed the determinants of the new generation’s view of leadership, and the most important elements that distinguish countries and governments that have an increasing proportion of active young leaders in various sectors.

The participants in the session pointed out that many distinguished global experiences enjoyed a young leadership that was able to devise future solutions to challenges, and enjoyed flexibility and high ability to adapt to unexpected changes and developments, and achieved unprecedented results, supported by an advanced level of skills acquired by the millennium generation as a result of its great openness. On the latest technology tools and solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The speakers emphasized the importance of governments and large companies in the private sector directing to create an attractive and stimulating environment for young people, ensuring the development of their skills on a sustainable basis, enabling them to actively participate in designing and implementing the future, and leading efforts to develop the sectors most related to the lives of communities around the world.

It is noteworthy that the UAE participates with a high-level delegation in the activities of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, which includes a number of ministers and officials in the federal government, and senior officials in the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of Dubai, while 7 ministers in the government of the UAE speak in key sessions covering the most vital future sectors .

The World Economic Forum will hold its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from 22 to 26 May 2022, entitled: “The World at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Sector Strategies”, with the participation of more than 2,000 government officials, private sector leaders, academics, experts and specialists in various fields.

The forum focuses on 6 main axes, including restoring global order and regional cooperation, ensuring economic recovery and foreseeing a new era of growth, building healthy and just societies, protecting the climate and food and nature sources, leading the industrial transformation, and harnessing the potential of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



