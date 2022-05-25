A flag, or a ‘rag’, as it is known among brave barseemed to unleash an aberrant fact in recent days between a faction of the fans of Deportivo Cali and that of the Racing Club, from Argentina.

Apparently, radicals from Cali stole a symbol of the Argentines in days gone by. The flag would have been exhibited by some fans of the sugar team, including a woman, after apparently being stolen in the match of the light blue team against Melgar, for the South American Cup, the previous week. Now, according to press versionsviolent reprisals against Colombians could have been unleashed in Buenos Aires.

‘Barra de Racing kidnapped and tortured two Colombians’

This Tuesday, the controversial social communicator Pablo Carrozza wrote on Twitter: “Nearly 200 Racing bars went out at dawn through the streets of CABA to hunt down the Colombians who stole the flag. Simultaneously, there was a raid on the house where they filmed the video. The rag was no longer there. A lot of attention to the flag of Cali in the obelisk”.

“Two Cali bars that appeared in the video with the Racing flag were caught in a hotel in Eleven. The girl had left at dawn, and the rest disappeared on Friday at 3:40 am with the rag. Luis Paul is already identified. I suspect he shows up in the next few hours,” he added.

“The Racing bar kidnapped and tortured the two Colombians in a seedy hotel on Av. Corrientes. They were going to have them locked up there until the flag appeared. The neighbors heard screaming and crying, they called the police and they had to let them go, “he said.

(You can read: Byron Castillo, of the Ecuadorian National Team, breaks down in tears due to intense pressure).

The Racing bar kidnapped and tortured the two Colombians in a seedy hotel on Av. Corrientes. They were going to have them locked up there until the flag appeared. The neighbors heard screaming and crying, called the police and had to release them. – Pablo Carrozza (@pablocarrozza) May 24, 2022

Then, the communicator Leandro Belli, from a media outlet for Racing fans, revealed an audio in which, apparently, one of the leaders of the Deportivo Cali fan would warn that they are “ready” to face the Racing radicals. According to glimpses, this Wednesday, at the Obelisk of Buenos Aires, the radicals of the Colombian team have prepared a ‘flag’ and they wait for the Argentines there.

“We are not afraid, let them come to recover their flag”challenges the alleged Cali fan.

“We are not afraid, let them come to recover their flag.” 👉 This audio from one of the leaders of the bar was leaked #Deportivo Cali. This Wednesday a banner of Colombian fans is planned at the Obelisk, and on Thursday is the game against #Mouth in the Bombonera pic.twitter.com/f87i1FtMq7 – Leandro Adonio Belli (@LeandroAdonio) May 24, 2022

Beli himself published in the last hours new images of what would be the flag that would have unleashed the discord.

After eating a barbecue, the leaders of the fans of #Deportivo Cali Y #NewChicago They were at the Obelisk. In addition, new photos of the stolen flag were revealed, which they claim to be hidden in a safe house in Buenos Aires. pic.twitter.com/GfdWFRlCLs – Leandro Adonio Belli (@LeandroAdonio) May 25, 2022

Deportivo Cali faces this Thursday, in Buenos Aires, Boca Juniors, for the last date of the Copa Libertadores. The supposed ‘banderazo’ would occur on the night of this Wednesday.

So far there is no knowledge of any pronouncement by the Argentine authorities on the facts that have been expressed in the press versions.

More news

SPORTS

*With information from Futbolred