Shall we dance?: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Monday 26 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, a film that has now become a great classic of romantic cinema will be broadcast: Shall we dance?, a 2004 film starring Richard Gere and Jennifer Lopez. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

The protagonist is John Clark, a brilliant 50-year-old lawyer who works in Chicago and is married to Beverly, a woman who adores him. The two also have two children and seem happy. On the surface, their marriage is a fairytale. But in reality John is very tired of the routine, which bores him deeply.

One day, outside a dance school, the protagonist meets a melancholic dance teacher, Paulina. The woman strikes him with her innate beauty. So much so that John decides to enroll in the academy to take her course. Without telling his family.

Initially, however, not everything goes as planned, since the lessons are taught by the old owner of the school, Miss Mitzi. In addition, John also encounters rejection from Paulina, who tells him that dancing is a serious thing and not a means to approach women. The man takes the blow and works hard to improve in dancing. And he also decides to sign up for a competition, despite the anxiety and difficulties.

Paulina, at that point, decides to help him. The two dance a sensual tango and begin to become more familiar. She confesses to him the reason why she stopped dancing, he tries to make her change her mind. And in the meantime, his wife, Beverly, learns about her husband’s secret hobby. How will it end?

Shall we dance: the complete cast

As already anticipated, the cast of the film Shall we dance? boasts the presence of great actors of international cinema. Above all Richard Gere and Jennifer Lopez, but also Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci. Here is the complete list of actors involved in Shall we dance, with the name of the character played next to it:

Richard Gere – John Clark

Susan Sarandon – Beverly Clark

Jennifer Lopez – Paulina

Stanley Tucci – Link Peterson

Bobby Cannavale – Chic

Lisa Ann Walter – Bobbie

Omar Benson Miller – Vern

Tamara Hope – Jenna

Anita Gillette – Miss Mitzi

Diana Salvatore – Tina

Mya Harrison – Vern’s girlfriend

Richard Jenkins – Detective Devine

Nick Cannon – Scott

Streaming and TV

Where to watch the film Shall we dance on TV? The film airs tonight, Monday 26 August 2024, on Rete 4 starting at 9.20 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.