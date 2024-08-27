There is less than a month left before the release of EA Sports FC 25! And the overall rating of the main footballers in this new version has already been leaked! We present it to you below.
World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé, who recently transferred to Real Madrid in Spain, and Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haalandthey maintain the 91 overall, but it has been added RodriSpanish central midfielder, also from City, with the same score.
However, many football fans are wondering where and how they ranked three players who were once top players and who are still active today, world geniuses who will be remembered for a lifetime: the historic trio of Barcelona’s MSN, Messi, Suarez and Neymar.
We are lucky to have seen the MSN trio at their peak, when they shone in the Culé squad, for that reason the comparison was made between the rating of the 2017 season of each of them with the present, where Suárez and Messi play for Inter Miami of the MLS of the United States, while Neymar Jr is a forward for Al-Hilal Saudi FC of the Saudi Professional League.
In the mentioned season, Messi was the leader with 93 points, one more than his teammates Ney and Lucho; While today, with much more age in the back, it is divided as follows: Leo 88, Ney 87 and Suarez 82.
Do you think the scores each of them have received, both in the past and currently, are fair? What would you change about the current ratings, where despite placing them in the final stretch of each of their careers, they still make a difference compared to other footballers?
